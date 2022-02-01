NEXT (NEXT) Price Up 7.5% This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. NEXT has a market cap of $550,195.91 and approximately $143.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEXT has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.82 or 0.00295198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

