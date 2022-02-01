NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Reaches $2,391.20 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $476,882.65 and approximately $700.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $2,391.20 or 0.06216333 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00115893 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 199 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.