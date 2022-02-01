NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacturing of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.