Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Update

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Nicholas Financial news, Director Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $48,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,898 shares of company stock worth $142,522. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICK. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,379,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after buying an additional 201,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial in the third quarter worth $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICK opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Nicholas Financial has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

