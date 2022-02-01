Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,369.97

Nichols plc (LON:NICL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,369.97 ($18.42) and traded as low as GBX 1,300 ($17.48). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,300 ($17.48), with a volume of 15,018 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,350 ($18.15) to GBX 1,375 ($18.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £479.19 million and a PE ratio of 47.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,396.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,369.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

