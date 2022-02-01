Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Trading 5% Higher

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.96. 36,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 23,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CONXF)

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

