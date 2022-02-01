Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in January

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCLTF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.25. 6,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.16. Nitori has a 12 month low of $137.75 and a 12 month high of $209.47.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the sales of furniture and interior goods through its group companies. It offers beddings, curtains, carpets, rugs, mats, interior items, daily living items, kitchenware, cookware, tableware, bath ware, toilet, laundry, beds, sofas, cushions, television stands, living room storage, tables, chairs, cupboards, storage racks, office furniture, bookshelves, stationeries, relaxation, massage, health items, everyday life support items, children’s room items, study desks, small home appliances, lighting products and kitchen units.

