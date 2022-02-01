Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in January

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NCLTF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.25. 6,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.16. Nitori has a 12 month low of $137.75 and a 12 month high of $209.47.
About Nitori
