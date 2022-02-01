Noah G. Levy Acquires 12,963 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy bought 12,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,074.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MACK traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. 67,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 million, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.08. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

