Noah G. Levy Acquires 12,963 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy bought 12,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,074.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MACK traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. 67,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 million, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.08. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.45.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
