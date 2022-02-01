Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Up 48.7% in January

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the December 31st total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.6 days.
Shares of NMEHF opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. Nomura Real Estate has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $24.50.
Nomura Real Estate Company Profile
Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.