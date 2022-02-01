Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 208,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.04 million, a PE ratio of 96.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.