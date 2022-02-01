Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.14% of Northern Trust worth $30,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,176,000 after buying an additional 214,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after buying an additional 166,515 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,925,000 after buying an additional 102,629 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.15.

Northern Trust stock opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $89.63 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

