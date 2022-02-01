Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRYYF. DNB Markets raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cheuvreux raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Norway Royal Salmon AS to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Norway Royal Salmon AS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Get Norway Royal Salmon AS alerts:

Shares of NRYYF stock remained flat at $$24.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.