Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF)’s stock price rose 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

NRYYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Norway Royal Salmon AS to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. DNB Markets raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cheuvreux raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Get Norway Royal Salmon AS alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.