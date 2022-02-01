NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts predict that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NOV.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of NOV opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NOV by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in NOV by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

