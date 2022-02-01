Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Down 21.8% in January

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova LifeStyle stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,684. Nova LifeStyle has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 184.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.06%.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

