NovaGold Resources Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for NovaGold Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year.
NG opened at C$8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.10. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.62 and a 1-year high of C$12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -59.43.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.