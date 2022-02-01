NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NovaGold Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the mining company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NG opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

In related news, Director Igor Levental sold 35,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $273,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,071 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $212,509.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,531 shares of company stock worth $3,203,722. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,406 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,482,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,771,000 after buying an additional 854,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 650,147 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 453,031 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 421,717 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

