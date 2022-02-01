Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 61,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,375,828 shares.The stock last traded at $88.25 and had previously closed at $86.91.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average is $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $196.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.
Novartis Company Profile (NYSE:NVS)
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.