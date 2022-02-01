NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Price Down 3%

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) shares fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.54 and last traded at $38.74. 39,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,343,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after buying an additional 2,263,065 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in NRG Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,661,000 after buying an additional 36,554 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after buying an additional 2,068,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,495,000 after buying an additional 160,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,080,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

