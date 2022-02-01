Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is Carlson Capital L P’s 5th Largest Position

Carlson Capital L P decreased its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800,700 shares during the period. Nuance Communications makes up about 3.5% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.38% of Nuance Communications worth $66,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,372,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,309,000 after buying an additional 1,652,446 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,112,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,781,000 after buying an additional 1,511,061 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,847,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,745,000 after buying an additional 1,502,729 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,245,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ NUAN remained flat at $$55.25 during trading on Tuesday. 67,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -614.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $9,027,418.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

