Nuco.cloud Price Up 2.5% This Week (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $708,893.67 and $11,465.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.97 or 0.07186370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,728.00 or 0.99862538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00054079 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

