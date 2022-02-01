NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 65,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 448,430 shares.The stock last traded at $17.24 and had previously closed at $16.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,126,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $206,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 189,311 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 285,562 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,162,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 427,205 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,398,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

