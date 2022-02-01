Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.56.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$88.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$90.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$63.27 and a 52 week high of C$99.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.88.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

