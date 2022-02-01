Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Nutrien stock opened at C$88.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.88. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$63.27 and a 1 year high of C$99.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$90.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$83.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

