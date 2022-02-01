Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Down 20.2% in January

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NMT stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,544 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 76.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

