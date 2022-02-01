Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 47,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,285. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $12.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

