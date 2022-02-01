NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 293.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,705 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.2% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 92.5% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 394,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,645,000 after acquiring an additional 189,407 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 235.4% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 65,381 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 49,056 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 297.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 345,101 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,491,000 after acquiring an additional 258,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $246.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

