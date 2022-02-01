NVR (NYSE:NVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $10.68 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68), Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $76.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $38.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5,365.27. 29,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,554. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.00. NVR has a 1 year low of $4,330.00 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5,577.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,238.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NVR stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of NVR worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,252.40.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

