NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,438 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 147,990 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors worth $50,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.01. 68,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,043. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.61.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

