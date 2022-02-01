O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. O-I Glass also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OI shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in O-I Glass by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

