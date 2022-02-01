O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. O-I Glass updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38-0.43 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS.

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in O-I Glass by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

