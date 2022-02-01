O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.91. O-I Glass also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38-0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. 1,046,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,721. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in O-I Glass by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

