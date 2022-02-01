Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Down 4%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shares were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 5,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,678,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $54,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $875,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,253. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

