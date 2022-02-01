Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.94

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 800972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a market cap of $615.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $101.11 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 99.13% and a return on equity of 78.07%.

About Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

