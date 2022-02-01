Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.43

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.43 and last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 349031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.