OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.