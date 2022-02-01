OctoFi (OCTO) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $4.00 or 0.00010354 BTC on exchanges. OctoFi has a market cap of $3.19 million and $28,258.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043901 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00116101 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

