Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Shares Down 10.5%

Shares of Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) dropped 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 39,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 79,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

About Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY)

Odyssey Group International, Inc is a medical device technology and asset acquisition company. It engages in the development and acquisition of medical devices and health related technologies. The firm also owns technology and the marketing and distribution rights to CardioMap, which is intended to be an advanced technology for early non-invasive testing for heart disease.

