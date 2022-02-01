Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Shares Down 3.7%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62.

About Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY)

Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil Search Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil Search and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.