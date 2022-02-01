Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $20,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $301.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.94. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.45 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

