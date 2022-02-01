OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $58.76 Million in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,241,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,764,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 2.4% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.71% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 160.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 635,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,356,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,829,777. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $104.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.