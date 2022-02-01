OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,523 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

IEF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.25. The stock had a trading volume of 174,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,193,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.46. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.69 and a 52-week high of $118.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

