Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the December 31st total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.67. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,294.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $113,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

