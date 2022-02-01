Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Shares Up 0.8%

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

About Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of vacation travel services. Its portfolio of travel companies include: Online Vacation Center; Enrichment Journeys; Dunhill Vacations News; Luxury Link; Home Based Travel Experts; and Expedia Cruise Ship Centers. The company was founded by Edward B.

