Onto Innovation (ONTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $1.020-$1.160 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $1.02-1.16 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONTO opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.02. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09.

ONTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Onto Innovation by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

