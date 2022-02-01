OpenDAO (SOS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $129.84 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:SOS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $413.97 million and approximately $129.84 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded 146.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044846 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00113076 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

SOS is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.