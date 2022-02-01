OpenOcean (OOE) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $23.63 million and $3.21 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.38 or 0.07154005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,470.88 or 1.00103015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00053739 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

