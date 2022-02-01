Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE CSL opened at $223.44 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.88 and a 52-week high of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.41 and a 200-day moving average of $220.23.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.