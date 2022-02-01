Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,131 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,924 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5,707.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIG opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 3.30.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

