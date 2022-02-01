OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $71,174.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $689,975.53 and $71,174.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.52 or 0.07183224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,698.29 or 0.99937490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00053909 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

